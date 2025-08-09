Orioles Sign Former Yankees Outfielder
After trading away Cedric Mullins and Ramón Laureano at the deadline, the Baltimore Orioles have signed a former New York Yankees outfielder for veteran depth at the position.
On Friday, the Orioles announced that they inked Greg Allen to a major league contract for the rest of the 2025 season.
Allen began the year with the Chicago Cubs after agreeing to a minor league deal in February. Over 61 games and 231 plate appearances for the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, he slashed .270/.355/.440 with six home runs, 32 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
The Cubs originally released Allen on June 3, though he re-signed with the organization a week later and remained in Triple-A until being cut once again on August 4.
Allen has had three separate stints with the Yankees. The first began in January 2021, as he was traded to New York from the San Diego Padres in exchange for left-handed pitcher James Reeves.
After being designated for assignment during spring training and later outrighted, Allen began the 2021 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'd eventually make his way up to the majors in July and hit .270/.417/.432 over 15 games and 48 plate appearances.
Allen was waived in the offseason, however, and he'd spend the entire 2022 season in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization after they claimed him. Across 134 trips to the plate at the big-league level that year, the left-handed hitter slashed .186/.260/.271.
After signing a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox in January 2023, Allen was dealt to the Yankees several months later in May. He played in 22 games for New York that season and batted .217/.333/.478 over 28 plate appearances.
After closing out 2023 in the Milwaukee Brewers' organization, Allen returned to the Yankees on another minor league pact in January 2024. He never made it up to the majors, though he hit .223/.335/.351 across a combined 229 plate appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset.
Allen, who began his career with the Cleveland Guardians, has a slash line of .231/.300/.340 in 304 major league contests with 11 home runs, 68 RBIs and 48 stolen bases.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!