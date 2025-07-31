Yankees Land Giants Reliever
At the buzzer, Camilo Doval joins the New York Yankees.
The Yankees' final acquisition at the trade deadline, San Francisco Giants reliever Doval completes the Yankees' effort to shore up their bullpen. He joins the Yankees pitching depth alongside fellow right-handed relievers David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Jake Bird (Colorado Rockies).
Doval has a 3.09 ERA this season and a 4-2 record. He made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2021, and in 2023 was the NL leader in saves and an All-Star. Doval is now 28 years old, and has a four-seam fastball that reaches up to 104 mph.
Per Jack Curry of YES Network, the Yankees traded "Jesus Rodriguez, Parks Harbor, Trystan Vrieling and one other player" for Doval.
The Yankees have already lost Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt from their starting rotation, with Gil scheduled to return this weekend against the Miami Marlins. They have also lost relievers Jake Cousins, Mark Leiter Jr, Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough from their bullpen, so the emphasis on relief at the deadline makes logical sense.
Though they didn't ultimately land a new starter, a stronger bullpen will take the Yankees a long way in a season rocked by injury after injury. They shored up their defense with a litany of new infielders and one new outfielder, and the bats are promising, with new third baseman Ryan McMahon already putting up numbers in his first week as a Yankee.
Just before the acquisition of Doval, the Yankees traded for Jose Caballero, an infielder from the Tampa Bay Rays, in the middle of a game against the Rays. The Yankees other deadline acquisitions were infielder Amed Rosario (Washington Nationals) and outfielder Austin Slater (Chicago White Sox).
The Yankees won today's game and this series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 7-4 last game, and are scheduled to play their first game with the Marlins tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. EST.
