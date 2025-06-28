Yankees Named Landing Spot for Angels Lefty
The New York Yankees' bullpen needs some added depth, especially at relief pitcher. With Devin Williams struggling to produce, Tim Hill getting older and Luke Weaver only recently returned from injury, the Yankees could look to the trade market to add a new reliever.
ESPN writers Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan ranked the top 50 MLB trade candidates, as well as which teams they'd be good fits for. Coming in at number 27 is Los Angeles Angels left-handed relief pitcher Reid Detmers, who McDaniel and Passan tabbed to the Yankees.
"The No. 10 pick in 2020 transitioned to relief this season and has found some success, similar to other highly drafted college lefties, including A.J. Puk, Andrew Miller and Drew Pomeranz," they wrote. "He comes with three more years of control after this season and his velo is up 1.5 mph in the new role, so this might be where he fits long term, and trading him away could fetch a hefty return. Some teams still see Detmers as a starter."
While McDaniel and Passan picked the Pinstripes as a landing spot for Detmers, they said the Angels are highly unlikely to trade him. There's just a 15 percent chance Los Angeles would do so, in spite of the fact that they could likely get a big return. Detmers is pitching a 4.64 ERA in 33 innings across 30 games, with a WHIP of 1.48.
New York is generally willing to pay top dollar for top players, and this season is not likely to be an exception. In the offseason, the Yankees added fellow left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried after eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves on an eight-year, $218 million deal. If the Angels are willing to part with Detmers, the Yankees could be willing to spend to add him.
