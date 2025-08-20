Yankees Give Update on Injured Reliever
The New York Yankees have shared an update on their most recently-injured relief pitcher, now that he has undergone some testing.
Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga has likely suffered a right flexor strain, per manager Aaron Boone via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. This will lengthen his existing stay on the IL, which began in early August with back tightness.
Loáisiga's new injury was initially announced ahead of the Yankees' first game with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Yankees lost a lefty to injury ahead of the game as well, with Brent Headrick suffering a left forearm contusion and heading to the 15-day IL. Before this second game in the two-game series, the Yankees called Allan Winans back up in a corresponding move. Winans was called up once before, for a losing start against the Cincinnati Reds back in June to make up for the loss of Ryan Yarbrough, who is still on the IL as well. Winans pitched four innings and allowed four runs; he was sent back down to the minors after the one game. Now, he's back to try again.
This isn't Loáisiga's first brush with injury. Back in 2016, his first season with the Yankees organization, Loáisiga pitched one game in the minors resulting in a season-ending injury requiring Tommy John surgery. He was injured earlier this season, and this elbow injury only lengthens a stay on the IL that began back on August 2 with back tightness.
When he's healthy, he's just okay. Loáisiga has a 4.25 ERA this season in 30 games, but the Yankees' bullpen has taken some serious hits this season and they need everyone. Loáisiga is one of seven Yankees pitchers currently on the IL — Headrick joined the fray most recently, with starters Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole out for the season, reliever Jake Cousins out for the season and fellow relievers Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz out for the time being.
The Yankees seem to be getting the hang of their own bullpen, the healthy ones anyway, now that their post-deadline storm clouds (5-0 in those first five games) are gradually parting. Devin Williams is being utilized in low-leverage situations and thriving there after a few blown saves as closer, and up-and coming closer David Bednar, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates, has made a strong first impression in his new home.
