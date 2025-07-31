Yankees Lose Top Trade Target to Mariners
The New York Yankees secured a couple infielders over the weekend, but that didn't slow down speculation that they could sign one more. Overnight, the Seattle Mariners made a deal for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, eliminating him as a possibility for the Yankees as the trade deadline approaches.
Suarez has been a powerful bat for the Diamondbacks this season and is currently fifth in the MLB for home runs with a .248/.320/.576 slash line. Suarez has played in the MLB since 2014 and has played for four teams in total. He played for the Mariners back in 2022, and will return to Seattle for the rest of 2025.
He joins the current MLB home run leader, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, in what promises to be a deadly batting lineup. The Mariners are currently second in the AL West behind the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are second in the AL East, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays.
Speculation that the Yankees would trade for Suarez was bolstered by a commercial that ran during the All-Star game, in which Yankees starting pitchers Max Fried and Carlos Rodon were sitting in a booth at a diner when Suarez turned around to wave at them. This was taken to mean that the Yankees were serious about Suarez, and perhaps they were at the time.
The Yankees stressed an ambition to shore up the infield before the trade deadline, and it seems they've done that already. Over last weekend, the Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies and infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals, in moves that seemed to answer the infield question. The Yankees offense could probably use the power, what with Aaron Judge's arm in a questionable state, but their priority is on pitching now as the deadline is now less than 12 hours away.
