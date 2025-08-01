Yankees Could Move Injured Starter to Bullpen
Even after landing three new high-impact relievers in David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees could transition a starting pitcher currently on the injured list to the bullpen once he's healthy.
The New York Daily News' Gary Phillips mentioned that after failing to land another left-handed reliever to pair with Tim Hill, the Yankees may consider moving Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen.
With Luis Gil set to make his season debut this weekend against the Miami Marlins following a rehab assignment while Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Marcus Stroman are all capable of filling a rotation spot to varying degrees, the Yankees don't necessarily need Yarbrough to eat innings down the stretch.
The 33-year-old southpaw has resided on the IL with an oblique strain since June 22. Manager Aaron Boone stated on July 29, however, that he's begun throwing off a bullpen mound, per MLB.com.
Yarbrough will almost certainly require a rehab assignment, but he should make his way back to the Yankees in the coming weeks nonetheless.
Yarbrough's Prior Bullpen Experience
Throughout Yarbrough's nine years in the major leagues, 136 of his 212 appearances and 419 of his 823 1/3 innings have come as a reliever. Over that stretch, he's pitched to a 3.74 ERA and 4.33 FIP with 336 strikeouts.
In Yarbrough's 15 1/3 frames out of the bullpen for New York this season, he's logged a 4.11 ERA and 16 strikeouts.
Yarbrough's Potential Bullpen Role
Across Yarbrough's eight outings as a reliever in 2025 thus far, he's thrown two or more innings in four of them.
With Hill as the Yankees' late-game lefty option, Yarbrough could flip-flop between filling a long relief role and serving as a middle reliever alongside fellow southpaw Brent Headrick.
Yarbrough may still get some opportunities to start this year before entering free agency, but the bullpen is likely where he'll spend a majority of his time for New York moving forward.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!