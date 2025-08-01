Yankees World Series Odds Improve After Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees made some huge additions before the 2025 MLB trade deadline. They added a few position players, with the biggest names of Ryan McMahon, Amed Rosario and Austin Slater. The Yankees were also active in adding to their bullpen, nabbing David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. With these additions, the Pinstripes have even better odds to win the 2025 World Series.
Before the trade deadline, ESPN ranked the Yankees fifth to win it all this season, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers — last year's winners and the season-long front runners — Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Now, the Yankees have moved up in the rankings, even with captain and slugger Aaron Judge out with injury.
According to Sports Illustrated writer Brian Giuffra, the Yankees now have the fourth best odds to take home their 28th World Series win.
"The New York Yankees are fourth on the oddsboard at +900. They added Pirates closer David Bednar at the deadline, but are waiting on MVP/All-Star/heart-and-soul-of-the-team Aaron Judge to come off the 10-day IL," he wrote. "They are also four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East and only 2.5 games ahead in the wild card standings."
As it stands now, the Pinstripes are half a game closer to the Blue Jays, who have lost four of their last five games. New York was in desperate needs of solutions at third base and in the bullpen, and their trade deadline activities delivered. While they didn't get Arizona Diamondbacks infielder and heavy-hitter Eugenio Suárez, adding McMahon is already paying off. In the six games he's played with New York, McMahon has four RBIs.
Meanwhile in the bullpen, former Pittsburgh Pirate David Bednar was arguably the most sought-after reliever in this trade market. The Yankees sent three prospects away for the right-hander, whose ERA in his last 15 outings is 0.63, and none of those prospects are in the top 100 of the MLB.
While the Yankees were also in the market for a starting pitcher, the current rotation should be getting stronger: literally. Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole won't be playing in 2025 as both undergo Tommy John surgery, but 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is finally back from a training camp injury this weekend. Marcus Stroman has been solid since his own return from injury, and prospect Cam Schlittler made a promising debut in early July.
The Yankees have put the league on notice with their trades: they're making another run at the World Series, and the odds agree.
