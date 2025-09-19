Yankees' Luis Gil Regressing in Concerning Area
The New York Yankees pulled off the series win. Still, they were fortunate that the Minnesota Twins sold off everything at the deadline, because against better competition, Luis Gil would have had a worse night than he did. Cam Schlittler, the other prospective three-starter in the postseason rotation, wasn't any better the night before, but Gil's issues are a little different than the growing pains of a young pitcher. In his case, he has pitched to contact, lacking his prolific swing-and-miss stuff, which is uncharacteristic for the flame-throwing former rookie of the year.
Against the Twins, Gil went 4.2 IP. He allowed four earned runs on nine hits. He had an even strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out two and walking a pair. He had 12 balls put in play that were hit over 95 MPH.
Something to look out for with Gil is the lack of swing-and-miss stuff specifically on his fastball. During Gil's rookie campaign, his fastball had a 28.5% whiff rate. This season it's down to 19.3%. This issue was especially pronounced against the Twins. Twins hitters took 28 swings. He only generated four swings and misses on the heater. They fouled it off eight times and put it in play 16 times as well.
Manager Aaron Boone's initial reaction when asked about Gil's tough start was to give credit to the young Twins sluggers.
"They made it tough on Louie tonight," Boone said, h/t Erik Boland of Newsday.
As for who will ultimately take the third spot in the rotation, Boone told Newsday that he has not yet committed to either Gil or Schlittler.
"That's, hopefully, what? 10, 12 days away," Boone said. "We'll do what we think is best. I expect, hopefully, both of those guys to play a huge role for us down the stretch and what we hope is an October run."
While the start against Minnesota was Gil's worst of the year, he has proven to step up in big games. In three pivotal starts against the Blue Jays and Red Sox, he has a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings. The concern, again, is that, while those two earned runs in three starts against AL East rivals are rock solid, Gil only struck out eight and walked 13.
If Gil doesn't make the rotation, he will be relegated to the bullpen. There are serious red flags for a starter who isn't generating whiffs, coming out in relief for the first time in his career in October.
