Yankees Make Major Pitching Announcement
The New York Yankees are getting Marcus Stroman back. After the starting pitcher joined the Injured List in mid-April, the team has been waiting for his return from a left knee injury. Well, that date is here, as Stroman has been activated back to the roster and is set to start against the Oakland Athletics.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone left the door open for Stroman to return, announcing the starting lineup for the weekend outside of Sunday. He made it known he was leaving that space for Stroman, who was going to test his knee and throw in the bullpen.
After throwing in front of coaches, Stroman is ready to return, and will take the mound against the A's in Sunday's matchup.
"He’s mostly built up and he feels ready to go," Boone said. "Hopefully, he represents that when we go out there [Sunday]."
Stroman threw in three games during his rehab assignment, but struggled, throwing a 6.97 ERA. In his last showing, he pitched 3 and 2/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs.
But Stroman says he feels fine. After months of rehabbing his way back to the mound, he's ready to play for the pinstripes once again.
"I’m just making sure the knee’s moving well, body’s feeling good, arm’s feeling good," Stroman said. "I’m someone who definitely needs the intensity to turn it back up, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there."
Last season, Stroman signed a two-year deal worth $37 million and pitched 30 games with a 4.31 ERA in 2024. He'll return with an opportunity to cement himself back into the rotation, but the team will be looking for better performances than those he put on in Double-A during his rehab.
