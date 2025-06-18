Yankees Make Wild Lineup Change During Losing Streak
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and serious hitting slump, so they're trying something new: infielder and designated hitter Ben Rice is in as catcher for today's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Rice has experience at catcher, playing games at the position in high school, college and the minors, though has never played the position in the big leagues. He's a consistent utility man who appears in the Yankees' depth chart at first base, designated hitter and catcher. The months leading up to Stanton's return were full of speculation of what might happen to the lineup when he reclaimed his place at DH.
The first two attempts agains the Angels, one with Rice at first base instead of Paul Goldschmidt, who was benched for that game, and one without him entirely. Both of those outings ended with heartbreaking losses in which the Yankees scored no runs. Now, it appears as though manager Aaron Boone is switching things up again, removing Austin Wells as catcher and giving Rice a try.
In contrast to Monday's game, where he hit second, Rice will hit 6th today against Los Angeles. While most of the lineup is filled with the usual suspects, like Aaron Judge in at right field and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in at third base, Stanton is missing from the lineup. In his place, Jasson Dominguez is serving as designated hitter.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!