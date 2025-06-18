Yankees Make Roster Move Amidst Losing Streak
The New York Yankees are adjusting their bullpen as they look to snap their five-game losing streak and get back on track while the rest of the AL East slowly gains ground on them.
Following their 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, which was the third consecutive game in which they were shut out, the Yankees announced that they sent right-handed reliever Scott Effross down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The club has yet to announce a corresponding move, but JT Brubaker will likely fill the 26-man roster spot vacated by Effross after he was returned from his rehab assignment yesterday.
New York recalled Effross from Triple-A on June 12 after optioning left-hander Brent Headrick to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
In his only major league appearance for the team this season, Effross threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Angels on Tuesday while recording a strikeout of Christian Moore and allowing a single to Zach Neto.
The 31-year-old was selected by the Chicago Cubs out of Indiana University, where he was teammates with Kyle Schwarber, in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Effross made his MLB debut on Aug. 29, 2021, and he'd finish that season with a 3.68 ERA over 14 outings.
He was stellar for the North Siders in 2022 as well, pitching to a 2.66 ERA with 50 strikeouts across 44 innings before a trade deadline deal sent him to the Yankees for right-handed pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski.
Effross would post a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 frames for New York down the stretch before undergoing Tommy John surgery that October, holding him out of a playoff run that saw the club lose to the Houston Astros in the ALCS.
He missed the entire 2023 campaign before undergoing back surgery in February 2024 that further delayed his return. Effross began a rehab assignment last June and would appear in a total of 29 minor league contests while also logging a 5.40 ERA over three outings in the majors.
The injury bug struck once again in spring training this year, however, as he left a Grapefruit League outing against the Minnesota Twins on February 25 with what was revealed to be a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Effross was placed on the 15-day injured list before Opening Day, and he began a rehab assignment in early May. After that was completed, the Yankees activated him from the IL and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A on May 18.
