Yankees Finally Activate Former Pirates Pitcher
The New York Yankees are adding to their bullpen. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and some very larger struggles at the plate, the team is making a pitching move, activating right-hander J.T. Brubaker, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
Brubaker was acquired by the Yankees last March from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but has never pitched for New York. The right handed pitcher underwent Tommy John Surgery in April of 2023 and was shut down for the entire season. This past spring training, he suffered cracked ribs, shutting him down once again.
The Yankees have been moving their bullpen around all season, making changes as they deal with injuries and try to find the right collection of arms. Brubaker will enter the mix and look to earn a spot in the rotation as the team tries to find their way out of their current slump.
Brubaker was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent his entire career with the Buccos right up until signing with the Yankees. He holds a 9-28 record in the MLB with a 4.99 ERA and 324 strikeouts.
Following the team's latest loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees sent Scott Effross down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
