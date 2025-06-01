Yankees Minor Leaguer Opts Out of Contract
A New York Yankees minor leaguer is opting out of his contract in hopes of securing a better opportunity elsewhere.
As reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, first baseman/designated hitter Dom Smith is moving on from the organization after slashing .317/.389/.622 with six home runs throughout May while playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Smith signed his initial contract with the Yankees in January. He hit .297/.289/.568 in spring training, but he did not make the club's Opening Day roster and subsequently opted out.
He'd return to the organization on another minor league deal on March 31, however, and the 29-year-old had been with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until today.
A New York Mets first-round pick in 2013, Smith developed into one of the franchise's top prospects and made his MLB debut in 2017. Over parts of six seasons with the team, the left-handed hitter put up a slash line of .246/.308/.424 in 1,373 plate appearances.
He's bounced around quite a bit since leaving the Mets following the 2022 season, playing for the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds at the big league level since 2023 and batting .247/.321/.370 in 873 trips to the plate over that stretch.
The Yankees had no room for Smith with Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice taking up a majority of the first base/designated hitter reps.
Giancarlo Stanton isn't far from being activated off the injured list as well, creating even more of a logjam that would've prevented Smith from receiving consistent at-bats.
