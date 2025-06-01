Yankees Named Landing Spot for Promising Marlins Infielder
The New York Yankees swung one of the more consequential trades across the league at last season's deadline, landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, and perhaps the two sides will reconnect for yet another blockbuster deal this summer.
As the Yankees search for a right-handed bat, and with third base remaining a significant need, Yardbarker's Jacob Mountz believes the club could get its shopping done all in one place by acquiring Connor Norby from the Marlins.
“The Marlins, who once again sit at the bottom of the NL East, will undoubtedly be sellers at the trade deadline," Mountz wrote. "Norby, who combines plus power and exceptional contact-hitting talent with ample speed, will likely receive plenty of attention if he continues on his current trajectory. As things stand, Norby would represent a vast improvement over the Yankees’ existing options.”
Norby sustained an oblique strain during spring training and began the season on the injured list. Since being activated on April 17, he has slashed .269/.310/.418 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases and a 99 wRC+ over 142 plate appearances.
In 34 games and 281 innings at third base thus far, he's logged negative-two Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and zero Outs Above Average (OAA).
A second-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles out of East Carolina in the 2021 MLB Draft, Norby never received a genuine opportunity with his original organization at the major league level due to a logjam of young infield talent.
Rated as a top 100 prospect in the league by both Baseball Prospectus (No. 82) and Baseball America (No. 93) ahead of the 2023 campaign, Norby was shipped to Miami alongside outfielder Kyle Stowers at the deadline last year for left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers.
As a rookie in 2024, Norby posted a .592 OPS in just 32 trips to the plate for the Orioles before batting .247/.315/.445 with seven homers in 162 plate appearances as a Marlin.
It appears as though Chisholm will slot in as the Yankees' everyday third baseman once his rehab assignment concludes, much like he did upon joining the team during their World Series push last season.
If second baseman DJ LeMahieu's offensive struggles (.505 OPS) continue, however, than New York may consider sliding Chisholm back over to the position, where he logged 251 innings before hitting the IL in April.
Should that series of events transpire, the Yankees would certainly be in the market for an upgrade at the hot corner ahead of the deadline.
Norby may not be available considering his status as a former top prospect who's under team control through 2030 and has flashed immense potential at times, but perhaps the Marlins are concerned about his lackluster plate discipline up to this point and thus would entertain offers from New York.
