Yankees Nearly Landed Twins Pitcher
The New York Yankees nearly acquired their first pitcher at this year's trade deadline, though he's heading to another American League contender instead.
Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees were in pursuit of Minnesota Twins right-handed starter Chris Paddack before he was sent to the Detroit Tigers alongside fellow right-hander Randy Dobnak for catching prospect Enrique Jimenez, who MLB Pipeline now ranks as the organization's No. 20 prospect.
The pitching market has been slow to develop thus far, though it's bound to ramp up over the next few days before the July 31 cutoff point passes.
New York has gotten most of its shopping for offensive help done by acquiring infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario from the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals, respectively, though perhaps the club will add another bat in the form of a right-handed hitting outfielder or infielder.
Pitching remains the main priority for the Yankees, however, as they own the second-worst ERA in the league since July 1 at 6.03. The team is 9-14 this month, and considering their offense has tied for the second-best wRC+ during that stretch at 116, a majority of the blame for New York's struggles falls on its lack of quality arms, particularly in the bullpen amidst injuries to Mark Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz.
The Yankees could use another starter as well, and Paddack would've filled that roster hole had the club acquired him from Minnesota. The 29-year-old has posted a 4.95 ERA and 4.40 FIP in 21 outings totaling 111 innings this season and will reach free agency this upcoming offseason.
Still holding claim to the top Wild Card spot in the AL with a 57-49 record, New York has now turned its attention to other pitching targets and will look to add some help at the position before Thursday's deadline.
