Yankees Next Trade Could Be Marlins Pitcher
The New York Yankees are rapidly approaching the trade deadline with plenty of issues, but the stated priority is shoring up their pitching roster.
With the deadline just two days away, Ely Sussman of Fish on First named the Yankees as a landing spot for Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
"The Marlins do not need to force a trade that they're uncomfortable with," Sussman said. "Alcantara remains under contract for 2026 ($17.3M salary) and 2027 ($21M club option). There is a good chance that his performance and consistency will improve as he gets further removed from Tommy John surgery, though there's also some risk that injuries or natural decline could continue to erode his value."
"Contending teams who are reportedly willing to deal young talent for immediate starting rotation reinforcements include the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants."
Alcantara is a right handed pitcher with a 5-9 record this season and a devilish 6.66 ERA. His career ERA is 3.66 in 158 starts.
The 29 year old joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 as an international free agent and made his professional debut in the Dominican Republic with the Dominican Summer League Cardinals at 17. He was traded to the Marlins in 2017 and has played there ever since. In 2022, Alcantara won the NL Cy Young Award by a unanimous vote, beating current Yankees ace Max Fried (Fried was playing for the Atlanta Braves at the time).
Other reported frontrunners for the Yankees are RHP David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks RHPs Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and Minnesota Twins reliever Danny Coulombe.
The Yankees first priorities at the deadline will be pitchers, specifically a starter and some relievers, to make up for injury losses this season. The team have already traded for two infielders: third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies and infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals.
