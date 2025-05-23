Yankees' Veteran Infielder Not Expected to Last
One of the best offseason additions in Major League Baseball came when the New York Yankees signed five-year St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt, who was experiencing a bit of a slump in his final season with the Cardinals, has achieved amazing production with the Yankees. However, one insider has proposed that, despite his .339 batting average (up from .245 last season), Goldschmidt won't be returning to the Pinstripes in 2026.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Goldschmidt is unlikely to return to the Yankees, who already have a promising up-and-comer in the form of fellow infielder Ben Rice.
"Goldschmidt is proving this season at 37 that he’s not done. He just needs an occasional rest to stay sharp," Bowden wrote. "He’s at an age where he’s probably going to have to sign one-year contracts, like he did this time with the Yankees ($12.5 million deal). But he’s still a plus defender who can hit, run the bases and provide quiet leadership."
"It’s unlikely he returns to the Yankees in 2026 due to the emergence of Ben Rice, who would appear to be their long-term solution at first base starting next year," he continued.
Rice isn't having the same offensive output as Goldschmidt, with a .252 batting average across 43 games, but is widely considered to be the future of the Yankees' first base. So far in 2025, Rice has logged 41 put outs (out of 46 possible chances) and no errors at first base, all across 53 innings.
While Goldschmidt has had far more opportunities, playing 362 innings at first, and nearly matches Rice's perfect fielding percentage — he is also 11 years older than Rice, potentially working against his favor, should he want to remain with the Yankees in 2026.
Only time will tell if Goldschmidt has cemented his place in the Bronx or will have to be on the lookout for a new team next season. Surely, many teams will want him on the roster if he continues to play at the same level he has been thus far. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is certainly happy with Goldschmidt and the teams' other offseason additions, according to an interview he gave with the New York Post.
“We’re certainly happy with the way this team is coming together,’’ he said. "They’re grinding on a daily basis. We’ve got a long way to go."
