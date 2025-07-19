Yankees Infielder Makes Major Life Announcement
New York Yankees utility man Oswaldo Cabrera has married his fiancée, Ari Gonzales.
Gonzales announced the couple's engagement on March 16 in an Instagram post with the caption "forever begins now ♾️".
Cabrera is expressive on social media in his love for Gonzales. One comment on a February 12 post in which she shared a workout routine read, "Esa espalda ta más fuerte que la mía vale😍" translating to "That back is stronger than mine😍".
In wedding photos posted to the couples' Instagram stories, Cabrera is wearing a boot due to an injury he suffered earlier this season. A left ankle fracture during a ninth inning run for the plate in a game against the Seattle Mariners took him out of the season prematurely, costing the Yankees a valuable and versatile player.
The injury was a gruesome one, and Cabrera was surrounded by support as he was taken off the field in an ambulance.
Cabrera was in good spirits in the hospital following his injury, which came as no surprise to those who know him personally. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Yankees superstar Aaron Judge visited him after the fateful game, and noted his relentless positivity.
“It was Cabby,” Boone told press after the visit. “I went into the hospital room, his jersey’s open, IV and everything and he was Cabby. The joy he always exudes was prevalent. [He] was just happy to see us. Classic Cabby, he was in amazing spirits.”
“He’s one of my favorite teammates,” Judge shared. “He’s a guy that’s a leader among all of us.”
Husband material, in other words.
The versatile 26-year-old has played every position in the MLB apart from catcher, in a career that began when he signed on with the Yankees at just 16. He has played in the majors for the team since 2022.
The Yankees have continued to suffer season-ending injuries, the most recent of which came for starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who underwent Tommy John surgery on July 10 for a torn ulnar collateral ligament. These are the roster holes the Yankees are hoping to fill, specifically on the mound and within the infield, as the trade deadline approaches.
