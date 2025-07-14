Yankees’ Aaron Judge Reveals New Cleats on Pat McAfee Show
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is no stranger to the All-Star Game; 2025 marks Judge's fifth appearance in the game in a row and seventh overall. Ahead of the main festivities, Judge made his way to a special taping of the Pat McAfee show in Atlanta before the Home Run Derby. On the show, he revealed new cleats he'll be wearing just for the occasion.
The cleats, which are manufactured by Nike under their Jordan brand, features familiar colors to Yankees fans, with a white sole and grey and navy accents. The iconic Michael Jordan logo from the original Nike collaboration with the basketball star is emblazoned on the back of the cleat.
"This is a classic, especially for the All-Star Game. It's cool to bring something out like this," Judge said about the shoe. "I've been on the brand since 2023, so it's just a special partnership. The love and support they show us every single night is incredible."
Judge also promised McAfee and the rest of the broadcasters on the show a pair of shoes each, to their delight. The shoe, officially called the Air Jordan 4 Retro Baseball Cleat, is also available for purchase by the public beginning on Wednesday.
Aaron Judge and the rest of the American League will take on the National League in the 2025 All-Star game tomorrow night. Judge's teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. will participate in tonight's Home Run Derby, broadcast by ESPN.
