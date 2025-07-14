Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Reveals New Cleats on Pat McAfee Show

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge appeared on the Pat McAfee Show ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Jul 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is no stranger to the All-Star Game; 2025 marks Judge's fifth appearance in the game in a row and seventh overall. Ahead of the main festivities, Judge made his way to a special taping of the Pat McAfee show in Atlanta before the Home Run Derby. On the show, he revealed new cleats he'll be wearing just for the occasion.

The cleats, which are manufactured by Nike under their Jordan brand, features familiar colors to Yankees fans, with a white sole and grey and navy accents. The iconic Michael Jordan logo from the original Nike collaboration with the basketball star is emblazoned on the back of the cleat.

"This is a classic, especially for the All-Star Game. It's cool to bring something out like this," Judge said about the shoe. "I've been on the brand since 2023, so it's just a special partnership. The love and support they show us every single night is incredible."

Judge also promised McAfee and the rest of the broadcasters on the show a pair of shoes each, to their delight. The shoe, officially called the Air Jordan 4 Retro Baseball Cleat, is also available for purchase by the public beginning on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge and the rest of the American League will take on the National League in the 2025 All-Star game tomorrow night. Judge's teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. will participate in tonight's Home Run Derby, broadcast by ESPN.

Delilah Bourque is a writer and copyeditor based out of Pittsburgh, PA. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. After a few years in corporate marketing, she joined On SI as a full-time copyeditor and contributor to the New York Yankees On SI, as well as occasional contributions across the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.

