Yankees Place Key Reliever on Injured List
The New York Yankees made a series of roster moves before their series finale against the Texas Rangers.
On Twitter, the club announced that right-handed pitcher Fernando Cruz was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 19) with right shoulder inflammation. Left-hander Brent Headrick was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his place.
After a walk-off win on Wednesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned to reporters that Cruz was dealing with a shoulder injury. While he said that imaging didn't reveal anything significant, the club will play things safe and have him recover at his own pace.
Per YES Network's Meredith Marakovits, Cruz felt a pull in his trap several days ago and went to get the issue checked out. His MRI, as previously mentioned, showed no structural damage and just inflammation.
Cruz, who came over in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason, has been one of the league's best relievers so far this year, posting a 2.66 ERA with 13.31 strikeouts per nine across 21 outings and 23 2/3 innings.
Headrick, whom the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins in February, has recorded a spotless 0.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 frames and four outings in the majors this season.
At Triple-A, he's responsible for a 3.72 ERA over eight appearances and 9 2/3 innings.
