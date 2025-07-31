Yankees Linked To Top Trade Deadline Relievers
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been busy wheeling and dealing ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Heading into the final hours, Cashman is expected to focus on pitching after adding infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, as well as outfielder Austin Slater.
"The Yankees are still looking to add a reliever or two and possibly a starter – preferably a controllable one," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday.
"A starting pitcher and at least two relievers are still on the shopping list," MLB.com's Bryan Hoch added Thursday.
"(The) Yankees looking hard at pitching: Pen is the priority," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.
"In the AL East alone, the New York Yankees are seeking multiple relievers. The Toronto Blue Jays are still looking for more help after acquiring righty Seranthony Domínguez. The Boston Red Sox might not be done after adding lefty Steven Matz," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday.
"The Tigers, Mariners, Dodgers, Yankees, Rangers, Blue Jays are among the contenders still looking for impact relievers in their bullpen -- and at some point on Thursday, the teams dealing away players might now outnumber the number looking to add," ESPN's Buster Olney noted.
Wednesday was a wild day for relievers, with the Minnesota Twins trading Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals shipping Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets. Both had been linked to the Yankees, so what's left for Cashman to consider?
ESPN's David Schoenfield lists Pittsburgh Pirates teammates David Bednar and Dennis Santana as the relievers most likely to be traded. Among his best fits for the bullpen pieces are the Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs.
“(The) Yankees are among teams interested in David Bednar,” Heyman added. “Relief is their top priority today.”
"Bednar and Santana are among the best relievers still available," Rosenthal added.
"Bednar is interesting for a couple of reasons: He's having an excellent bounce-back season after a rough 2024, posting career bests in strikeout and walk rate, and he's under team control through 2026," Schoenfield wrote Thursday. "Santana is likewise under control through 2026 and has a minuscule 1.36 ERA, although he has a below-average strikeout rate and has relied on a low BABIP that could regress at any time."
Feinsand reported that "Pittsburgh’s David Bednar (and teammate Dennis Santana) are near locks to move. ... Bednar is under control through 2026, making his price tag higher than some of the rentals on the market."
Following the Pirates' duo, Schoenfield lists Minnesota Twins right-hander Griffin Jax as his reliever most likely on the move and noted the best fits include the Yankees, Dodgers, Rangers, Tigers and Blue Jays.
"The Twins already traded Jhoan Duran, so they might be understandably reluctant to trade another high-leverage reliever, especially one with the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the majors among pitchers with at least 40 innings," Schoenfield wrote. "But the trade returns for relievers have been high so far and Jax, like Duran, is controllable for an additional two seasons, adding to his value.
"If the Twins can get a package similar to what they received for Duran, it might be difficult to say no -- and there are several contenders still in need of bullpen help," Schoenfield concluded.
Should Cashman whiff on these arms, Feinsand identified some of the second-tier relievers on the trade market, noting "Washington’s Kyle Finnegan, Miami’s Anthony Bender, Atlanta’s Raisel Iglesias, Minnesota’s Danny Coulombe and St. Louis’ Phil Maton are all likely to be dealt."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!