What Yankees Bullpen Looks Like After Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees had a very busy trade deadline, adding three new relief pitchers in addition to the three position players they added in the past week. In addition to the pre-deadline bullpen that primarily consisted of Devin Williams, Luke Weaver and Tim Hill, as well as JT Brubaker, Jonathan Loáisiga and Brent Headrick, all of whom remain after the deadline.
Here's what the Yankees bullpen looks like after the 2025 MLB trade deadline:
Trade Deadline Additions
RHP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
Bednar was one of the Yankees' top deadline targets, and arguably the most sought-after reliever on the market. While a deal fell through over the weekend, with New York reportedly refusing to pay Pittsburgh's initial asking price, the two teams reached an agreement. The Yankees will send three prospects to the Pirates in the trade: catcher and first baseman Rafael Flores, catcher/ first baseman, Edgleen Perez and left fielder Brian Sanchez. Bednar has 17 saves and a 2.37 ERA in 2025, with a 0.63 ERA in his last 15 games.
RHP Jake Bird, Colorado Rockies
Bird joins the Pinstripes along with another former Rocky, third baseman Ryan McMahon, though the two were not acquired in the same deal. In exchange for Bird, the Yankees are sending infield prospect Roc Riggio and left-handed pitching prospect Ben Shields to Colorado. Bird has a 4.73 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched this season, with a 1.48 WHIP.
RHP Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants
Finally, the Yankees made a buzzer-beating deal to get Doval from the Giants. In exchange, San Francisco gets several prospects: RHP Trystan Vrieling, catcher/ third baseman Jesus Rodriguez, third baseman Parks Harber and LHP Carlos De La Rosa. Doval offers a 3.09 ERA this season, his fifth in the major leagues.
Yankees Bullpen Injury List
Four members of the Yankees bullpen are currently on the injury list:
- RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (15-Day IL)
- RHP Jake Cousins (60-Day IL)
- RHP Fernando Cruz (15-Day IL)
- LHP Ryan Yarbrough (15-Day IL)
Minor Leagues
Right-handers Ian Hamilton and Yerry de los Santos were optioned to AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders following the trade deadline additions of Bednar, Doval and Bird.
