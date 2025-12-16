Luke Weaver Probably Isn't Coming Back to Yankees

New York Yankees free agent reliever Luke Weaver is weighing his options this offseason, and while the Yankees are reportedly interested in a reunion with Weaver, he may not be interested in a reunion with them.

Hints have begun to pile up that Weaver, 32, is on his way out the door. There are 10 teams courting him at the moment, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, and after being placed on the back burner for swaths of 2025 to make room for then-closer Devin Williams, Weaver may be more inclined to take his business elsewhere.

He was also reportedly disappointed by the Yankees' handling of his pitch-tipping tendency, via MLB's Bryan Hoch.

"Weaver was irked late in the season about some of the mechanical adjustments they were pushing on him related to pitch-tipping -- it seemed like he was trying to think about too many different checkpoints instead of just focusing on executing the next pitch," Hoch wrote.

Jul 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver (30) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"He also expressed interest in trying to find a place where he could try being a starter again, a la Clay Holmes," Hoch added. "If he's really focused on that, I don't think it'll be in the Bronx."

Apparently, none of the other interested teams currently view Weaver as a starter either, so he may be out of luck in that dream wherever he goes.

Mixed Messages From the Front Office

In a recent statement at the MLB Winter Meetings, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman seemed to believe that Weaver is lost to the Yankees, lumping him in with Williams and saying, "We've lost Devin and Weaver".

“We lost Devin and Weaver”



Odd choice of words by Cashman, considering one is still a free agent. Does this mean Weaver won’t be returning to the Bronx? pic.twitter.com/y8TskpYlsY — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) December 8, 2025

Even Kirschner concluded that Weaver is more likely to move on than reunite with the Yankees, noting that "recent history tells us he'll be pitching elsewhere [...]." Kirschner also pointed out that the Yankees have not signed premium free agent relievers to multi-year contracts in recent years, with the last such signings taking place in 2019.

On The Athletic's Big Board of MLB free agents, Weaver is predicted to land a two-year, $19 million contract.

Yankees' Bullpen Makeup

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tim Hill (41) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have made a couple bullpen moves so far this offseason, reacquiring Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough for 2026 (Yarbrough may be used as a starter, to bolster the currently-injured starting rotation).

Their current plan for the closer role appears to be David Bednar, a trade deadline acquisition from the Pittsburgh Pirates who fit right in in New York. Bednar finished the season with a 2.30 ERA in 64 games, effectively replacing Williams amid a career-worst season.

Weaver would be welcome back in New York, but his own trajectory will likely keep him away, and the Yankees' underwhelming offseason (so far, and it is still early) rolls along.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!