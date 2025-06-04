Yankees Pressed to Trade for Rays All-Star
The New York Yankees got Jazz Chisholm Jr. back from injury and immediately saw the benefits of their star infielder being on the field. But they may not be done making moves even with Chisholm back in the lineup.
ESPN's Jeff Passan isn't quiet settled with the Yankees current lineup, and believes they could have an option to bulk their infield. New York holds a 5.5-game lead in the American League East and is looking to redeem themselves from last year's ending. To help do so, Passan is suggesting the team takes a look at Tampa Bay Rays veteran Brandon Lowe.
Lowe is a 2019 All-Star selection who continues to prove to be a reliable bat for the Rays. This season, he's hitting .242 with 11 homers, 31 RBI, and a .725 OPS.
"Lowe's career numbers at Yankee Stadium are admittedly abysmal," Passan writes. "but his left-handed stroke and the short porch in right field feel like a match made in heaven."
Passan also notes that the Yankees lost reliever Luke Weaver but believes they have enough strength in their bullpen to and should approach the infield instead.
Lowe would not play third base, replacing Oswaldo Cabrera, but instead play second base and replace DJ LeMahieu. Chisholm will then remain at third base, with an added veteran presence and big bat heading to second by the trade deadline.
The Yankees, like the rest of the league, have until July 31 to make deals happen and try to bolster their lineup for the postseason. With World Series rings in their minds, New York is likely a buyer at the deadline, looking at a number of positions and additions to make before the final stretch of the year.
If Passan is correct, they'll be adding a veteran second baseman this season.
