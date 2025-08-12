Yankees Earn Disheartening Playoff Tier
It's getting late early for the New York Yankees. The well-documented summer slump in the Bronx has dropped the Yankees to third place in the American League East. New York is trying to hang on to the third AL wild card.
So what needs to change for the Yankees to reach the postseason? ESPN's David Schoenfield answered that question Monday with his MLB playoff contender tiers.
The Yankees landed in "Tier III: Have work to do." He pinned the Yankees' playoff hopes on improving in the fundamentals: "Hit better. Field better. Pitch better. Run the bases better. ... It has been a comedy of errors at times, but, at the minimum, they need the bullpen to figure things out."
As for the Yankees' injury to watch, that also was a no-brainer for Schoenfield: Aaron Judge's strained throwing elbow.
"It shouldn't affect his offense, but the Yankees would love to get him back on the field defensively so they can use Giancarlo Stanton, who had been hot, as the DH," Schoenfield wrote. "Stanton is unplayable on defense, so he's limited to pinch-hitting duties with Judge occupying the DH spot."
In terms of his player to watch, Schoenfield focused on the pitching staff.
"Suddenly, the rotation has some concerns as well. Carlos Rodon has walked 15 over his past 20 innings across four starts," Schoenfield noted. "Even going back to June 8, his ERA is just 4.50 after a great first two months. Is he a reliable No. 2 starter behind Max Fried?"
Joining the Yankees in Tier III are the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. According to FanGraphs, New York has an 80.2% chance of making the playoffs, which is almost five points better than Boston.
