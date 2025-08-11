Inside The Pinstripes

Aaron Judge Gets Brutally Honest About Yankees Losing Streak

The New York Yankees superstar is beginning to feel the weight of defeat.

Erin Shapland

Aug 10, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees added another loss to the pile yesterday with a dismal 7-1 defeat to the Houston Astros. Even Aaron Judge, the team captain and reigning AL MVP, is beginning to look a little downtrodden.

SNY asked Judge how he would evaluate how the Yankees have been playing since about the second week of June, and told him that Yankees manager Aaron Boone had said that guys are beginning to 'feel it.'

"We're just not playing good baseball, that's what it comes down to," Judge said. "I wouldn't say guys are 'feeling it', we've got a tough group in here. Obviously we want to play better, it does not feel good losing — especially [with] the position we were at earlier in the season, we were in first place so you know, it just comes down to us playing better baseball."

Judge also said that he has "no update" on his elbow injury, which recently kept him on the10-day injured list and currently has him playing designated hitter rather than his usual outfield post. This has caused lineup issues for the Yankees, who have resorted to sending their usual DH, slugger Giancarlo Stanton, to the outfield in order to have both bats in the lineup. Judge's frustration was apparent in the interview, and during the game.

Judge was seen expressing rare frustration after an at-bat against Astros pitcher Jason Alexander, briefly but visibly upset in the dugout as he walked past his teammates.

"It's tough but, there are not excuses," Judge said. "We're being paid to go out there and perform at our best, go out there and win baseball games. The fans are still packing out, showing support for us and we've got to show up for them. Just go out there and do our job."

"That's what it comes down to, we're not doing our job. We're not doing the little things that put us in position to go out there and win baseball games. It's going to take all of us, it's going to take everyone in this room [...]. We've just got to step up, [but] I wouldn't say the confidence has really changed."

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge
Aug 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) sits in the dugout during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Morale is low in the Bronx, with pitcher Devin Williams sharing, "I stink right now" after a blown save over the weekend, and catcher Ben Rice expressing last week that "I think a little sense of urgency would be good for us." Boone described the recent string of losses as "gut-check time." We'll see if the Yankees can draw some motivation from their despair.

