Yankees Could Trade Top Pitching Prospects
The New York Yankees are coming off a massive June slump, with the Toronto Blue Jays closing in on their AL East lead. The Pinstripes are in serious need of a solution at second base and an additional bullpen arm, which they could pick up before the MLB trade deadline. The question then becomes: who should be on the Yankees' trade block?
FanSided writer Mark Powell suggested Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, two pitching prospects currently with the Hudson Valley Renegades, as pieces the Yankees could deal to address more immediate needs.
"Was a matchup against old friend Luis Severino the thing this offense (and more specifically Aaron Judge) needed to finally get back on track? New York will have to hope so, because while Marcus Stroman pitched well in his return on Sunday, the Yankees can no longer rely on their pitching staff to carry them. And they’re about to embark on a stretch that could define their season, and the AL pennant race: a road trip to Toronto, a Subway Series rematch with the Mets, a homestand against the Cubs and Mariners leading into the All-Star break and then Atlanta-Philly-Toronto to start the second half," he wrote.
"That’s not exactly easy living, and while the Yankees are still a very good team, the cracks in the foundation have begun to show in recent weeks. The rotation is hurting until Luis Gil comes back, the bullpen isn’t as deep as previously thought and the young breakout bats that were powering one of baseball’s best lineups have all hit a snag at largely the same time. To address those needs, Brian Cashman could dangle either of his top two picks from last year’s draft, righties Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham – both are tearing it up at High-A, and both fit the profile that the Yankees excel at replacing via drafting and development," he continued.
Both players are doing well in the High-A, making them attractive trade pieces for teams in a rebuild. Cunningham is pitching a 1.93 ERA in 46.2 innings across 8 games and Hess offers a 4.32 ERA in 41.2 innings through 9 games. The Yankees, as well as the rest of the league, have until 12 P.M. on July 31 to finalize all trades.
