Yankees Give Update on Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has provided an update on left fielder Jasson Domínguez after he missed Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
According to MLB's Bryan Hoch, Domínguez is recovering from his injury, and Boone has him available off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, as a pinch-runner.
On Tuesday, Boone projected that the injury was "just a couple of days thing. … It seems like it’s gotten better every day.”
Domínguez suffered a thumb contusion after stealing second base in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees went on to win the game 7-3, their sole win in a losing series.
The Yankees will be glad to have Domínguez back at bat where he shines. He's hit six home runs for the team this season in his 162 at-bats, with three of those in the same game. He recently became the first player in MLB history to accomplish three home runs in one game, a home run on both sides of the plate in one game, a grand slam, and a walkoff home run all in the same month.
As a defensive player, the 22-year-old has been far less reliable. In late May it was reported that the Yankees might be losing patience with him, after his poor performance contributed to a loss against the New York Mets in their recent Subway Series.
Cody Bellinger filled in at left field in his absence. The Yankees have suffered their fair share of injuries this season, notably with closer Gerrit Cole almost definitely out for the season following an elbow tear, so fans will be grateful for some good news.
Cole's purported replacement, Luke Weaver, the Yankees' closing pitcher who injured his left hamstring during the same game as Domínguez, was evaluated around the same time and has been placed on the Injured List. He is expected to be out for four-to-six weeks.
