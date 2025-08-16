Yankees, Red Sox Playoff Race Could Get Tense
As the 2025 MLB season conitnues into the second half of August, the New York Yankees are getting further and further from their once-dominant lead of the American League East. The Yankees, who once boasted a seven-game lead, are now behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox and are fighting both teams for a spot in the playoffs.
in a season full of surprises, Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Phillips ranked the six MLB divisions in order from most interesting to least interesting to watch, with the AL East ranking second.
"The Blue Jays have a five-game lead in the division and the American League’s best record, but the Red Sox and Yankees are both still within striking distance. Boston and New York hold the two final wild-card spots as well, so the next few weeks have the potential to get tense," he wrote.
While the Yankees have arguably the easiest August and September slate of the whole league, they've got six series scheduled with other AL East teams, including the Blue Jays and Red Sox. The Yankees are 3-7 against Toronto this year and 1-5 against Boston, so the fight should last til the bitter end of September. Unfortunately for Yankees fans, Phillips is confident in the Blue Jays' chances to top the division.
"The Yankees were expected to run away with the division and now look like they'll be fighting for a spot in the playoffs until Game 162," he wrote. "Toronto has the inside track to win this thing, but all three teams have a chance, and there’s a decent shot they'll all be in the postseason."
Fortunately, the Yankees have some tricks up their sleeve. Relief pitchers Ryan Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz are both beginning rehab assignments with the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. Adding Cruz and Yarbrough back to the bullpen will bolster one of the Yankees' biggest areas for improvement. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is looking stronger after a trip to the 10-day injured list, and hopefully can make it back to the outfield before the end of the month.
While no one expected the 2024 AL Champions to be in this position, the Yankees should have the skill to pull off a firm place in the wild card standings and another trip to the post-season.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!