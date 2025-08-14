Two Injured Yankees Pitchers Begin Rehab Assignments
The New York Yankees finally have some good news about their pitching staff after a rough six weeks of rocky starts and blown saves. According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, two bullpen pitchers in right-hander Fernando Cruz and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough are set to begin their rehabilitation assignments with the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders today.
Cruz first landed on the injured list in June with a "high grade" left oblique strain that he sustained during a workout before a matchup with the Athletics in June. It's his second time one the IL this season after missing two weeks at the end of May due to a shoulder injury. While healthy, Cruz is an essential member of the Yankees' bullpen, throwing a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 33 innings across 32 games.
Yarbrough has seved as both starter and reliever this season for the Yankees. He has thrown 55.1 innings throughout 16 games, with eight starts, for a 3.90 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He's one of three lefties in the bullpen, alongside Tim Hill and Brent Headrick. Much like Cruz, Yarbrough is on the injured list with an oblique strain, though his injury is on the right. He sustained the injury towards the middle of June during the Yankees' away series against the Boston Red Sox and was placed on the IL on June 22 (retroactive to June 20).
With Yarbrough and Cruz absent from the bullpen, the Yankees spent big before the trade deadline. New York acquired the hottest reliever on the market, former Pittsburgh Pirates righty David Bednar, as well as Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants and Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.
While these trades bolstered a struggling bullpen, the Yankees have still struggled to close out games. Bednar is the best of the newcomers, though he is still listed behind Luke Weaver and Devin Williams on the depth chart. Doval faces less less utilization, though has managed five strikeouts in as many innings, while Bird was sent to Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre and has continued to face difficulties.
Amidst these struggles, some had suggested Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler be sent to the bullpen, though the club'a starting rotation has also been shaky lately and has benefitted from Schlittler's presence. Hopefully, with Yarbrough and Cruz closer to return, the bullpen will be back in fighting shape to help secure the Yankees a spot in the 2025 MLB post-season.
