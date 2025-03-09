New York Yankees Remain Fit for Three-Time Batting Champion to Fix Lineup
With spring training moving along for the New York Yankees, there are a lot of reasons to be concerned about the upcoming season all of a sudden.
Even though it was a great offseason for the Yankees, the team has been ravaged by injuries of late.
Key players like Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole, and Luis Gil are all going to be missing significant periods of time, and New York simply doesn’t have the depth to make up for that.
With World Series expectations and stars on the injured list already, the Yankees are going to have to get aggressive, spend some more, and try to fix the franchise.
Even prior to the injuries, New York did have a glaring hole in their infield at third base. Now, with DJ LeMahieu hurt, paving the way for Oswaldo Cabrera to start, offensive production is going to be lacking from the position and the depth of the lineup is looking lackluster.
If the Yankees are going to survive these injuries, they are going to have to add some help.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently named the Yankees as a potential landing spot for infielder Luiz Arraez in the trade market.
"The Yankees were briefly connected to the three-time batting champion in January. There may still be a fit there, though better on-paper fits exist in Seattle and maybe even back in Minnesota," he wrote.
Arraez and New York have been linked together a bit already this offseason, and they make a lot of sense for him as a potential landing spot.
Even though he’s not the strongest defensive player at second base, it would allow the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm to third base.
From a contract point of view for New York, while he is making $14 million this campaign, he will be a free agent at the end of the season, keeping payroll flexibility for the franchise for next offseason.
As a three-time batting champion, there is a lot to like about the 27-year-old at the plate. Having a leadoff hitter has been something Aaron Boone has been experimenting with this spring, but Arraez and his .324 lifetime batting average would slide right in there.
Even though he might not be an ideal target because of his defensive struggles, New York needs hitting and that is exactly what Arraez does best.
While injuries have unfortunately become a major storyline for the team, the Yankees have the means to be able to survive and still have a great season.
The pitching staff will wait for word on the severity of Gerrit Cole’s elbow, but improving the lineup is something that should be accomplished.