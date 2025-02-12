New York Yankees Manager Suggests No Surprising Changes Coming at Third Base
The New York Yankees have had a solid offseason all things considered, but there's still one glaring issue within the lineup and on the defensive side which is expected to hold them back.
Third base was a crippling issue for the Yankees in 2024 and for right now, it doesn't look like things are getting any better. Comments from manager Aaron Boone over the last several weeks have indicated the team plans on giving DJ LeMahieu the job with some other players on the current roster having an outside shot to at least make it a platoon.
New York has been linked to a potential trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for Nolan Arenado, a move which would present a severe upgrade to anyone currently on the roster, but most reports indicate the Boston Red Sox are in pole position during those negotiations.
In terms of other available players - barring a shocking late push for Alex Bregman - the Yankees are likely stuck with what they have at the hot corner.
Manager Aaron Boone further affirmed that likelihood on Tuesday while speaking to the media, calling it an opportunity for someone currently in the clubhouse to step up.
"It’s a great opportunity for somebody to grab it," Boone said. "DJ is healthy, which has really been the issue for him the last couple of years. He's had those things that have popped up that have really zapped his greatness...I'm not gonna put anything past a healthy DJ LeMahieu."
Boone went on to bring up Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas as possible options to push for a role, even further cementing the fact New York for better or worse plans on staying internal to solve the issue.
If LeMahieu actually is healthy, it's at least worth a shot giving him the chance to earn the job.
An elite and versatile defender, LeMahieu won a Gold Glove as recently as 2022 in the utility category. His issues over the last couple of years have come on the offensive side of the ball, but according to Boone, those issues have been more of a result of injuries than declining ability.
Now 36 years old however, LeMahieu finds himself in a make or break year in which he will either be the answer to the Yankees problems or only serve to make those problems worse.
New York seemingly choosing not to pursue a serious replacement could serve to give the veteran his confidence back and allow him to play freely with the knowledge that he doesn't have to look over his shoulder.
The Yankees are certainly banking on that being the case, and whether it is or not will go a long way towards determining the outcome of the season.