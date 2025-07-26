Yankees Reveal Ryan McMahon Jersey Number
The New York Yankees' first trade deadline addition, third baseman Ryan McMahon, has decided what jersey number he'll wear for the team.
According to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, McMahon will don No. 19 in the Bronx after Pablo Reyes left the number up for grabs upon parting ways with the organization in June.
It's not always easy for incoming Yankees players to choose their numbers, as they have retired 22 of them throughout their rich history.
McMahon had worn No. 1 during his rookie campaign with the Colorado Rockies in 2017 before switching to No. 24 in 2018 and sticking with it for the rest of his tenure with the organization.
No. 24 is currently occupied by Jasson Domínguez, however, and McMahon couldn't have gone back to No. 1 even if he wanted to, as it has been out of commission since 1986 in honor of Billy Martin.
McMahon becomes the 50th player in Yankees history to use No. 19. Among the most notable individuals to do so before him include Masahiro Tanaka (2014 - 2020), his new manager in Aaron Boone (2003), Dave Righetti (1981 - 1990), Fritz Peterson (1967 - 1974), Whitey Ford (1950) and Johnny Murphy (1934 - 1946).
In desperate need of a spark, New York is hopeful that McMahon, who's under contract through 2027, can provide some stability at third base and produce on both sides of the ball.
The 30-year-old has hit 20 or more home runs in each of his last five full seasons while slashing .240/.323/.420 throughout his career.
McMahon, a left-handed hitter, has batted .217/.314/.403 to go alongside 16 homers, 35 RBIs and four Outs Above Average at the hot corner this season.
He has officially been placed on the Yankees' 26-man roster and is in line to make his debut for the team when they face off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!