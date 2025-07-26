Yankees Urged to Make Major Anthony Volpe Move
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is in need of a reset, and three-time Manager of the Year Joe Maddon believes the organization could help the former top prospect regain his mojo by optioning him to the minor leagues.
"Listen, I’m a Volpe fan, I really am, but I think there got to be some consideration and thought of talking about him possibly going back down just like they did with [Francisco] Alvarez with the Mets," Maddon said on MLB Network. "He’s going to be a very good player for years to come, but in the meantime his confidence, I think for a reason, is at an all time low. I would look for a veteran shortstop available, somebody that can catch the ball. I would just do that, temporarily, send him down, let him get straightened out a bit. He's going to come back very soon."
Volpe, who became the only rookie in Yankees history to win a Gold Glove Award in 2023, has been in shambles defensively for nearly the entire season. He is tied for the league lead in errors with 13, and his mistakes have proven costly to the club.
The 24-year-old logged 14 Outs Above Average and a Fielding Run Value of 10 last year, per Baseball Savant, but those numbers have dropped to -4 and -2, respectively, in 2025.
Volpe's never profiled as an above-average hitter at the major league level, evidenced by a .669 OPS in 1,700 career plate appearances. Nonetheless, his .182/.241/.377 slash line since June 1 is still well below his standards and a cause for concern alongside his declining production in the field.
The Mets' decision to send Alvarez, another former top farmhand, to Triple-A Syracuse for several weeks paid off, as the 23-year-old catcher recorded a clutch double and two-run home run upon his return to the club in their three-game sweep over the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week.
The Bronx Bombers don't have a ready-made replacement for Volpe, but allowing him to reset in the minors like Alvarez did may be the right course of action amidst his struggles.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!