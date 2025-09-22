Yankees Rising Star Believes in AL East Hopes
New York Yankees sophomore utility man Ben Rice is having a breakout season on and off the field. In their last victory in a winning series against the Baltimore Ravens, Rice hit a grand slam — the second of his career — at the top of the ninth inning to propel the Yankees' to their 7-1 victory.
After the game, Rice talked about his mindset in that moment, and how it felt to contribute to this victory.
“I was just trying to get something elevated in the zone and get something in the air,” Rice said, h/t Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “Hitting a go-ahead homer’s always fun, so I was excited and the team was excited. We’re late in the season here; every game’s so important.”
Rice is batting .252/ .335/ .488 with 24 home runs and 62 RBIs. His .823 on-base plus slugging percentage is second only to Aaron Judge on the Yankees' roster, and his versatility has been crucial as the team suffers slumps and injuries. Primarily playing catcher and first base, Rice is a product of the Yankees' farm system, and his contributions to the Yankees have been praised alongside fellow up and comer Cam Schlittler, whose starting performances have been a light during difficult stretches.
Rice has kept his eye on the prize all season, and was among the first to acknowledge the Yankees' summer slump back in early August, saying, "I think a little sense of urgency would be good for us." Now, in the homer stretch, Rice feels positive about the Yankees' division chances. Two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead (and the Blue Jays have the tie breaker), the Yankees are at a crucial moment as they face off against the Chicago White Sox, then the Orioles one more time.
“We’ve got a chance to still take the division here, and we have some important games coming up,” Rice said. “Every game’s going to be more important than the last one, so we just gotta stay on top of it, keep the foot on the gas.”
