Yankees Manager Sets Giancarlo Stanton Return Dates
The New York Yankees will finally have Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup after a season-long absence next week, according to reports from several MLB insiders.
According to a post by Yankees writer Bryan Hoch on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, manager Aaron Boone expects Stanton, who was absent due to epicondylitis, or tennis elbow, in both arms, to be back for the Pinstripes' next series. The Yankees will face off against the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game series from Yankee Stadium starting Monday night.
Stanton's return means big things for the Yankees — though it could also mean big lineup changes. He is one of the best hitters on the team, slashing .233 / .298 / .475 in 2024 with 27 home runs in the 2024 regular season. However, Stanton also is somewhat injury-prone, meaning he's best in the designated hitter spot.
For current DH Ben Rice to remain in the lineup, he'll likely have to be moved to first base, possibly bumping Paul Goldschmidt to second (a position he's never played before in his 15-year MLB career), Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third and DJ LeMahieu to the bench. While Chisholm welcomes the changes and Goldschmidt took reps at second in a recent game warm-up, it's certainly not ideal for players who are excelling where they're currently placed.
Alternative ideas also have Rice playing catcher, something he did consistently throughout high school, college and the minors, but only sparingly at the big-league level. That change, however, would have Austin Wells out, who has been producing well for the team both offensively and defensively.
Regardless of what changes come due to Stanton's return, Yankees fans will be ecstatic to see him back on the field and ready to deliver more hitting excellence.
