Red Sox Rookie Shares New Mindset Toward Yankees
The New York Yankees' struggles against the Boston Red Sox continue, and as the rivalry heats up, they remain on the wrong side of the scoreboard, and the trash talk. But after the last series was centered around rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins sharing his strong opinions on the Yankees, this time, it was about the rookie earning another win - and reminding everyone that climbing back toward a playoff run is the best thing about it.
Dobbins and the Yankees have some beef as the rookie made it known before the last series that he wouldn't play for New York even if they were the only team to offer him in contract. Instead, he'd just retire from the MLB.
Dobbins is now 2-0 against the Yankees, earning his second victory this weekend. Afterward, he explained that it didn't matter who he was facing, he's excited to get a win and help the Red Sox continue to climb back into contention.
"It’s more satisfying that we won the series and we’re building momentum and crawling back into this race," the rookie pitcher said. "There’s a lot of season left."
Dobbins blanked the Yankees through six innings in Boston, capping off his second win with a 4-3 victory. His manager, Alex Cora, agreed.
"Our goal was to get back to .500," Cora said. "It really doesn’t matter against who. There are a lot of ways to make it to October. Now we’re back to zero, neutral. We’ve got to keep playing well."
The Red Sox continue to show the Yankees that they're claiming the rivalry this season. New York will hope to finish with a win, but the rookie is satisfied with how things went, and is simply looking at his second victory as helping the team reach their current goal of climbing back to the winning side of their record.
"It was a lot of fun, but I’m more worried about the win column — whether it’s against them or anybody," Dobbins said. "My job is to try to help this team win as many games as we can and play in meaningful games."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!