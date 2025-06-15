Yankees Lose Second Straight Series to Red Sox
When the New York Yankees fell to the Boston Red Sox in their three-game series from Yankee Stadium last week, it left many Pinstripes fans scratching their heads. Now, with another dropped series, this time from Fenway Park, many fans are wondering: what went wrong?
The Red Sox sit near the bottom of the AL East, with a perfect .500 record (36-36.) In contrast, New York's record tops the division at .609 (42-27), just behind the Detroit Tigers for best in the AL. While Boston was off to a slow start to the year, their wins against the Yankees appear to have started a hot streak.
On the other side of the ball, however, there remain several question marks. They swept the Kansas City Royals, a team with an ever so slightly worse record than the Red Sox, with ease earlier this week. With so much offensive power, it's surprising the Yankees just couldn't get it done.
Friday night, it was a walk off RBI single hit by Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez that ended the game, which had gone into extra innings after Yankees star Aaron Judge hit a home run to tie it up in the 9th.
On Saturday, the story was much the same and the Yankees were down by two run in the ninth. Shortstop Anthony Volpe grounded out, allowing Paul Goldschmidt to score and bring the game to within one run. With runners on base, Austin Wells just wasn't able to get it done and hit a fly out, ending the game 3-4, Boston.
The problems appear to come from fielding, where the Yankees have been messy. While rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins was having a solid game Saturday, New York sometimes looked asleep at the wheel in the outfield and missed several crucial opportunities in the infield. Despite their rivals' mathematically inferior dugout, they just weren't able to contain Boston. The Yankees have one more opportunity to prevent total humiliation, though the Red Sox secured the series win.
