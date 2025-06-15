Yankees, Marlins Could Have Perfect Trade
The New York Yankees are looking at a number of positions during the 2025 MLB trade deadline. With the news that Jake Cousins is likely to undergo Tommy John surgery, the team is probably looking at reliever options. They'll approach some teams about batters and could look to juice up their lineup with the best player available as they attempt to make a World Series run.
One team they could look to make a deal with is their familiar friend the Miami Marlins. Obviously, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has worked out great for the Bronx Bombers, and the two teams may be interested in making something happen once again.
Miami has pitching options like Anthony Bender and Ronny Henriquez that could interest New York, but in return, the Marlins could be looking at a particular prospect.
Marlins On SI analyst Matthew Schmidt believes the Marlins should be targeting one name if they are interested in a trade with the Yankees. That name is outfielder Everson Pereira.
"The problem for the Yankees is that there is really no room for Pereira," Schmidt writes. "Their outfield is full, and they already have a pretty clogged rotation at designated hitter, especially with Giancarlo Stanton on the verge of returning. Plus, with the way Spencer Jones has been raking in Double-A, there really is no reason to keep both young outfielders long term."
Pereira holds a .850 OPS and 10 home runs through 40 games this season for the Yankees minor league team. New York has plenty of outfield options and will already have tough decisions to make when names like Giancarlo Stanton returns to the lineup. Without the room for Pereira, maybe they do open up about trading him, and Miami could be a match.
Expect the Yankees to look for bullpen answers, and while they don't want to lose one of their best hitting prospects, they may be fine with it to make sure they're ready for a postseason run.
