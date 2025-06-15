Former Yankees Outfielder Still Waiting on Answers After Son's Death
Former New York Yankees veteran Brett Gardner suffered unimaginable tragedy this year when his 14-year old son, Miller, passed away during a family vacation to Costa Rica on March 21. Now, the family is still waiting for answers from local authorities.
According to ESPN, Costa Rican investigators are looking "to determine whether the cause of death was a homicide or not, and, if so, to establish responsibility."
Miller and several other members of the Gardner family had gone out to eat at a restaurant before returning to their rooms at the Arenas del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, feeling ill. The next morning, Miller was found in his room. The cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning, and the room he was staying in was later tested and revealed to have high carmon monoxide emissions.
According to reports by doctors who responded to the emergency, they performed lengthy CPR and treated Miller for cardiac arrest before declaring him deceased.
"There was not really much we could significantly do," Dr. Kevin Gannon told the New York Post.
Should the incident be ruled a homicide, the next steps for the Costa Rican police would be to file charges and conduct a trial, though it is unclear where police are in the process for the Gardner case. Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, declined to comment on the update.
Brett Gardner spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees before retiring in 2021 as an All-Star and beloved teammate.
“Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time," the Yankees said in a statement issued in March. "May Miller rest in peace."
