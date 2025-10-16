Yankees All-Star Pitcher Undergoes Elbow Surgery
One of the New York Yankees' left-handed aces will be a bit behind schedule to open the 2026 season after undergoing a procedure on his elbow.
Carlos Rodón Gets Loose Bodies, Bone Spur Removed
During a press conference at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Carlos Rodón underwent a procedure this week to remove some loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow. As a result, he'll go eight weeks without throwing while he recovers.
Boone added that Rodón will more than likely be delayed to open up next season as a result, and he'll begin ramping up his throwing program around mid-December.
Rodón's Injury History
Rodón's durability has been a concern in the past, though he has not missed any time due to injury over each of the last two seasons.
The veteran southpaw dealt with forearm, back and hamstring ailments during his first year with the Yankees back in 2023, however, limiting him to 14 starts, and he battled through shoulder injuries throughout his tenure with the Chicago White Sox from 2015 to 2021.
Rodón also underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2019, which held him to seven starts that year and just four appearances (two starts) in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Rodón's 2025 Season
Rodón hadn't exactly lived up to the six-year, $162 million deal he inked with New York in December 2022 over his first two campaigns with the club, pitching to a 4.74 ERA across 46 outings totaling 239 1/3 innings, but he established himself as one of the league's top rotation arms in 2025.
He formed a two-headed monster at the top of the Yankees' rotation with fellow left-hander Max Fried while Gerrit Cole was out due to Tommy John surgery, ultimately logging a 3.09 ERA over 33 starts and earning the third All-Star nod of his career along the way.
Impact of Rodón's Surgery
With Rodón's 2026 debut likely to be delayed following his procedure, perhaps New York will actively seek out starting pitching help this offseason as an insurance plan for the 32-year-old.
Fried will still be good to go at the front of the rotation, and Cole's return will provide a major boost as well. The Yankees also have the likes of Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil and Will Warren, among others, in tow, so it's not as though there's a dire need for additional arms.
The organization has garnered a reputation for being big-name hunters, though, so a splash for one of the premier starters available this offseason can't be completely ruled out, even if there aren't any long-term concerns about Rodón at the moment.
