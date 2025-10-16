Yankees Won't Have Injured Ace on Opening Day
Now that the New York Yankees have been eliminated from playoff contention, the team is looking ahead to 2026. During a press conference following the conclusion of their season, manager Aaron Boones took questions about the Yankees' injured ace, Gerrit Cole.
Cole missed the entirety of the 2025 season to recover from Tommy John surgery, a procedure to repair a torn ligament in the elbow with a lengthy recovery that is common in ballplayers, who damage the area with repeated throwing. During the conference, a member of the press asked Boone if Cole could be ready for the beginning of the 2026 season in March.
"Not Opening Day, but hopefully not too far after," Boone responded.
While Boone won't be able to start Cole on Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants, but he was able to reveal good news as well. The 35-year-old starter is progressing on the timeline the team expected and will begin the next phase of his rehabilitation soon.
"Gerrit's doing well, I think he starts getting off the mound a little bit lightly next week," he said. "...he's on track to hopefully, at some point in spring training, hopefully we'll see him on the mound starting to face live hitters and start that progression and that ramp up. But, so far everything is going according to plan."
Yankees Badly Missed Gerrit Cole This Season
Cole was an essential part of the Yankees' 2024 playoff run that took them all the way to the World Series. In the 2024 regular season, Cole boated a 3.41 ERA and 1.13 through 17 games. However, in the postseason, his numbers improved to a 2.17 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in five games. Cole has been a staple in the Yankees rotation since joining the team in 2020 from the Houston Astros.
In 2026, Cole will re-join a stacked starting rotation, likely behind left-hander Max Fried on the depth chart. In addition to Cole and Fried, the Yankees are also looking at rookie RHP Cam Schlittler, who lit up the MLB in his debut season, and LHP Carlos Rodón.
Boone announced that Rodón underwent surgery to get bone spurs removed at and may also be unavailable for Opening Day. Fans and analysts alike have been speculating which pitcher will get the nod to start vs. the Giants, with many hoping for Schlittler to kick things off. Regardless of who pitches on opening day, the Yankees will be relieved to have Cole back and hope he can return to his old self.
