Yankees Reveal Plan for Anthony Volpe
The New York Yankees are looking ahead to 2026 after being eliminated from playoff contention. In a press conference, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a key announcement about Yankees fans' least favorite player this season, shortstop Anthony Volpe.
Boone, a staunch defender of Volpe's despite his disappointing batting average and defensive blunders, said he plans to have him in the lineup as starting shortstop again in 2026.
"He's 24 years old...we see in this game all the time, it's not this linear trajectory where you get to the big leagues and you're the guy you're supposed to be," Boone said. "He's a really talented player that works his butt off and has tremendous makeup and toughness. I'm going to bet on that."
While Boone also acknowledged the difficulty Volpe had with both fielding and hitting, he cited the third-year pro's defensive play at the end of the season and the difficulty to go from the minor league to the majors as reasons for Volpe's struggles. Volpe tied Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story for the third-most errors committed in 2025, with 19. While it's worth noting that he also hit 19 home runs, Volpe is an inconsistent hitter and slashed just .212/ .272/ .391 in the regular season.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman agreed with Boone, affirming the decision to keep Volpe in as starting shortstop and citing growing pains for making the transition to professional sports.
"I believe in the player still, we believe in the player. It doesn't mean that we don't play with all aspects of roster assessments," he said.
Fans and analysts alike blasted Boone and the Yankees all year for the decision to continue starting the embattled shortstop. There's good news for Volpe haters, though. According to Boone, he won't be available at the beginning of the 2026 season after undergoing offseason surgery that the team announced this week.
"The schedule will be for him to start hitting in four months, which would put us at the middle of February. So at the start of spring he'll start hitting. But he can't dive on it or anything until six months," he said. "But I think we'll also have a better idea at three-four months if that timeline moves up a little bit, if it delays a little bit — but right now it's four months until he's hitting again."
Boone went on to affirm that he does not regret playing Volpe as often as he did in 2025 and that the injury had no impact on his play. However, Boone then described certain actions, like diving, as aggravating the injury and becoming worse towards the end of the season. Cashman, however, disagreed and said he believes Volpe's injury impacted his performance.
"I think the injury contributed to the performance, the season he [Volpe] wound up having more so than we would have thought based on our intimate involvement with him and our medical staff," he said.
