Yankees Named Landing Spot for Rockies All-Star - Again
The New York Yankees are expected to be active during the MLB trade deadline and as it approaches, there are plenty of trade ideas being thrown around for the pinstripes to grab onto. In the latest, they land an infielder from the Colorado Rockies that could solidify their third base position.
Heavy.com proposed a trade between New York and the Rockies, sending third baseman Ryan McMahon to the Yankees in exchange for two top prospects. Colorado would receive Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and Henry Lalane, two top-10 prospects the Yankees have to offer.
"New York would solidify the third base position by acquiring McMahon, who’s in the fourth year of his six-year, $70 million deal, so New York would have him for two more seasons after 2025. McMahon was an All-Star in 2024, and this season, he’s hitting .225 with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs. The 30-year-old is also a solid defender, which has been an issue for the Yankees this season and last," Heavy.com writes.
This isn't the first time the Yankees were named a landing spot for the Rockies infielder. MLB insider Mark Feinsand listed New York alongside the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers as potential fits for McMahon
"The Rockies had hoped for McMahon to be part of their core when they turned things around, but Colorado appears to be far away from that point, making McMahon a potential trade chip," Feinsand wrote. "The 30-year-old has turned things around following a sluggish start, while ranking in the top 10 percent of the league this season in average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage and walk percentage."
The Yankees seem destined to at least try and add to their infield before the deadline. With Jazz Chisholm being their solidified star, New York would like to move him to second base full-time, and could use another third baseman to replace him for the season.
If Colorado is ready to move on from McMahon, he's an ideal fit.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!