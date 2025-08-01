Yankees Shockingly Release Former All-Star Pitcher
Upon adding their four acquisitions from trade deadline day in Camilo Doval, David Bednar, Jake Bird and Jose Caballero to the 26-man roster, the New York Yankees announced that they've made the surprising decision to release right-handed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.
With Luis Gil (lat strain) set to make his season debut this weekend upon completing a rehab assignment, the Yankees were facing a rotation crunch. There was some speculation that the club could move rookie Cam Schlittler to the bullpen, but after adding three relievers on Thursday, he'll remain a starter for the time being while Stroman gets the boot.
Over nine outings and 39 innings for New York this season, Stroman posted a 6.23 ERA with 26 strikeouts and a 1.538 WHIP.
He was placed on the injured list with a knee injury on April 12 and wouldn't be activated until June 29. The 34-year-old turned in four consecutive strong outings to the tune of a 3.00 ERA over 21 innings upon his return, though he had given up a combined eight earned runs in 8 2/3 frames between his last two starts on July 26 and July 31.
The Yankees signed Stroman to a two-year deal worth $37 million ahead of the 2024 campaign that included a $18 million vesting/player option for 2026 that would've come available had he thrown 140 innings this year.
The two-time All-Star (2019, 2023) pitched to a 4.31 ERA over 154 2/3 innings for New York last season, and he'll now hit the open market with a chance to latch on with another club looking for pitching help a day after the deadline has passed.
