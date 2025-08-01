What Yankees Are Getting in David Bednar, Jake Bird, Camilo Doval
Help is on the way for the New York Yankees bullpen. General manager Brian Cashman landed three high-leverage relievers before the trade deadline, picking up David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies and Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants.
So what does this mean for manager Aaron Boone and his bullpen use?
Bednar, 30, has 17 saves and a 2.37 ERA in 42 appearances this season. He's a two-time All-Star and his 39 saves in 2023 tied for the most in the National League. The right-hander is durable, having made at least 60 appearances in three of the previous four seasons.
Doval, 28, also had 39 saves in 2023 while on the way to his first All-Star bid. This year, the right-hander is 4-2 with 15 saves and a 3.09 ERA. He's on track for his fourth straight season with at least 60 appearances.
Bird, 29, doesn't have the best numbers this year: 4-1 with a 4.73 ERA. HIs career numbers track the same. But the right-hander made at least 45 appearances in two of the last three seasons.
A deeper dive shows the real value in Thursday's trades. Bednar is averaging 12 strikeouts per 9 innings this. For his career, he has 10.9 K/9. Doval's career average is 11.1 K/9. Bird has a career-best 10.5 K/9 this season.
"(The) Yankees wanted to add strikeout ability to their late bullpen and Bednar and Bird address that if it works in NY," the New York Post's Joel Sherman posted on X.
Former Pirates manager Derek Shelton gave a scouting report on Bednar to Sherman: “Makeup is elite, gamer wants the ball. Now that fastball to top of zone has come back he can use curveball as lead pitch for free strike and then finish with fastball up or spilt down.”
So Cashman picked up a trio of relatively young power arms with plenty of tread but still capable of handling an increased workload.
However here's the real value: all three pitchers are financial bargains. According to Spotrac, Bird is making $770,000 this season and has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Doval is making $4.525 million this season and has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Bednar is making almost $1.9 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Keep in mind, current Yankees relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver both will be free agents following the season. So New York not only loaded up for the stretch run, but also started building the foundation of its bullpen for next season and beyond.
Best of all, Cashman didn't have to part with his top prospects. Catcher Rafael Flores was the club's No. 8 prospect according to by MLB Pipeline while Edgleen Perez was No. 14. Both went to Pittsburgh.
Right-hander Trystan Vrieling was ranked No. 19. Infielder Jesus Rodriguez was ranked No. 25. Both went to San Francisco.
Infielder Roc Riggio was ranked No. 10. Pitcher Ben Shields was No. 28. Both went to Colorado. Which means top prospects George Lombard Jr. and right-hander Cam Schlitter, as well as the red-hot Spencer Jones, aren't going anwyhere.
