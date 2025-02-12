New York Yankees Should Consider Veteran All-Star Free Agent For Third Base Need
The New York Yankees have a clear issue both in the lineup and on the defensive side of the ball at one position in particular.
After shoring up first base with St. Louis Cardinals legend Paul Goldschmidt and set to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second base, the right side of the infield is set. Shortstop is also locked down and will be manned by Anthony Volpe, who will look to take a year three leap.
It's the hot corner that's perhaps the most concerning position on the team. DJ LeMahieu is set to handle the job in a potential platoon with Oswaldo Cabrera, neither of which inspire extreme confidence among Yankees fans.
Despite the tremendous need, New York elected not to pursue serious free agent options including Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman. They are still connected in trade rumors to Nolan Arenado, but the 10-time Gold Glove winner feels more likely to wind up with the Boston Red Sox instead.
If the Yankees want to bring in a cheap veteran - which is clearly the route they've shown they prefer - who can help out and at least raise the level of play at third if LeMahieu is a disaster again to start the year, there is an option out there.
Journeyman veteran Justin Turner has just turned 40 years old, but he's still producing at the plate. The two-time All-Star spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, posting a .737 OPS with a .259 batting average.
Two years ago, Turner had a huge year for the Red Sox with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs as well as an OPS over .800.
His career .363 on-base percentage, a mark which has not seen a severe drop off even with age, could be exactly what New York's lineup needs. Another disciplined, veteran hitter who will get on base and give his team the potential to score runs.
An added bonus is his ability to play first and second base as well in the inevitable situation where the injury bug rears its ugly head and Aaron Boone has to shuffle some things around within the infield.
Turner also has a winning mentality having spent nearly a decade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and having helped them win the World Series in 2020.
He certainly would not be this game-changing acquisition who pushes the Yankees over the top of a team like the Dodgers - or any of the formidable challengers in the American League - but Turner has the ability to help the team on a short-term, affordable contract.
Fans might not like the fact the team has chosen to go about building in that way, but he fits the formula and would likely be well-suited to join the clubhouse.
Keep an eye on Turner while the start of spring training games approach as someone New York could loom to add late.