New York Yankees Sign Former AL East Rival's Fan Favorite to Minors Deal
The New York Yankees have added to their organization's infield depth.
According to MLB.com's transactions page, the Yankees signed utility man Pablo Reyes to a minor league deal.
Reyes most recently spent time with the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox in 2024. He received minimal big-league action last season, appearing in just 22 games between the Mets and Red Sox, slashing .183/.234/.217 with a .451 OPS and five RBIs in 60 total at-bats.
However, Reyes was productive in Triple-A last year, slashing .300/.385/.504 with a .889 OPS, 12 home runs, 42 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 68 games.
The 31-year-old's best season in the majors came back in 2023, where he emerged as a fan favorite in Boston. Reyes hit .287/.339/.377 with a .716 OPS, two homers and 20 RBIs across 64 games in that campaign.
Reyes brings a ton of versatility to the Yankees' system given he has experience playing second base, first base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots.
Reyes will be competing for a bench spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster in spring training, but is more likely to be utilized as a depth piece in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
In addition to superstar outfielder Juan Soto hitting the open market, second baseman Gleyber Torres is also a free agent. With Torres looking like a candidate to depart for another team this winter, the Yankees can either promote prospect Caleb Durbin to play second base, add an external option to fill this spot, or pursue a third baseman to shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second.
Reyes is a solid veteran depth option with big-league experience that can fill in at second base or multiple positions during the season if there is an injury on the major league roster.