Yankees Sign Former Reds Third Baseman
Before turning to the trade market in hopes of finding a solution at third base, the New York Yankees appear content signing veterans on minor league deals.
After bringing in Nicky Lopez earlier this week, YES Network's Conor Foley reported that the Yankees are signing Jeimer Candelario. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch added that the organization has assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Cincinnati Reds designated Candelario for assignment on June 23. They later released him on June 29 after he went unclaimed off waivers, which came as no surprise considering he was in the second season of a three-year, $45 million deal.
The 31-year-old hit just .113/.198/.213 over 22 games and 91 plate appearances for Cincinnati this year before sustaining a back injury that landed him on the injured list in late April.
A former Chicago Cubs prospect and longtime Detroit Tigers infielder, Candelario was nontendered by the latter following the 2022 campaign. He went on to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals and would post a .764 OPS for them before landing back with the Cubs at the 2023 trade deadline.
Candelario proceeded to sign as a free agent with the Reds in December 2023. He was largely unremarkable throughout the 2024 campaign, however, batting .225/.279/.429 with 20 home runs over 112 contests.
A switch-hitter with 880 games of experience and 110 homers at the big league level, perhaps the Yankees will help Candelario rediscover his swing and eventually find a place for him on the 26-man roster.
