Insider Slams Yankees Shortstop
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is not having the season anyone would have hoped. He's slashing a .225/ .306/ .406 and leads the American League in errors. Trade rumors about him have been swirling. Some are even suggesting that the Pinstripes fast-track top prospect George Lombard Jr. to the majors a year early.
Fansided writer Mark Powell pointed out that Yankees leadership, namely manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, have been much kinder to Volpe's struggles than to Gleyber Torres, who was a member of the Yankees last season. Torres also lead the AL in errors, a big factor in the Pinstripes' decision to trade him to the Detroit Tigers.
"Torres was eventually blamed for his misfortunes – which he certainly earned while leading the AL in errors just last season. Playing in New York City isn't for everyone. Torres has since moved on to the Detroit Tigers, and is likely to start for the American League in the MLB All-Star Game," Powell wrote.
Boone has been a staunch defender of Volpe, even in spite of game-losing errors.
“I don’t have a problem going to third there because there’s obviously no play in that situation to first, but we just have to be accurate with the ball," Boone said in defense of Volpe's error that lost the Pinstripes their Monday night game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to Powell, Torres was given no such grace.
"Even after Torres left for greener pastures, Cashman took some unnecessary shots at him, claiming that Gleyber wasn't open to a position switch to third base, something Torres has since proven wouldn't have helped matters," he said. "Gleyber doesn't have the range to be a gold glove caliber middle infielder, sure, but he's also not as error-prone as he was in the Yankees system. Both things can be true."
